Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 541 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Black Knight by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $57.34 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

