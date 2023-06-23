Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 558 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

