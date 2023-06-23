Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 613 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

