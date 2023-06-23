Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $836,479.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $836,479.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.26.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

