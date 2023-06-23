Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 659 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,653,000 after buying an additional 791,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Performance

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $83.86 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

