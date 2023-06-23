Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,695 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

