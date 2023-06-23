Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 87 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

