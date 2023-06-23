GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $244,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lancaster Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.9% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 13,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 169,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

