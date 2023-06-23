Gray Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

