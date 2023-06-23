Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $187.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

