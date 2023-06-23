Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.