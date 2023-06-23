Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $108.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hexagon AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

