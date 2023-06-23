Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.2 %
HZNP opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Therapeutics Public
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.