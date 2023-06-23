Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

