Howmet Aerospace Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Monday, June 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

HWM stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

