Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,348 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

