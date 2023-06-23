Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

