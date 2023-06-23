IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $490.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

