Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.48.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

