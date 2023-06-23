Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,734 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.17.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $339.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.58. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

