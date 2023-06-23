Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $187.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.