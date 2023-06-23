Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

