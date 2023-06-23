International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

