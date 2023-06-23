Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $327.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.14.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

