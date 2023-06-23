Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,034,000 after buying an additional 1,226,017 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 258,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 646,793 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

