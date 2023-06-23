Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,704,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.