Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,856 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,969 call options.
A number of research firms recently commented on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
