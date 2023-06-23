Investors Buy Large Volume of EnLink Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,935 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,027% compared to the average daily volume of 608 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 248.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 145,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 103,590 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

