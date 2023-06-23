iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 497.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

