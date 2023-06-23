iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

IUSG stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

