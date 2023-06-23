iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

