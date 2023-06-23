Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

