Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

