Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

