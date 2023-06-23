Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.69.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
