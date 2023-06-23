JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 53,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,726,000. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of JPM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
See Also
- Get a free research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.