JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JPM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
