JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 60,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

