KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.04.

KB Home Stock Down 0.9 %

KBH stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

