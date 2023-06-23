KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.