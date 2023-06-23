KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.04.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

