KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 816,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,635,401 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $52.01.
The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.
Insider Transactions at KB Home
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
