KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 816,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,635,401 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $52.01.

The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

