KeyCorp Comments on Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

