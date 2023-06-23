Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

