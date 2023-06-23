Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.21. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 377,032 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

