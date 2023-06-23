KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Up 2.4 %

KLAC stock opened at $467.38 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.53.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

