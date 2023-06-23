KRS Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 7.7% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

