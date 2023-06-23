Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Director Thomas Malley Acquires 50,000 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KURA opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 603,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

