Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.03. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 104,544 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 15.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.