Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $619.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $567.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

