Lancaster Investment Management Acquires 10,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lancaster Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 314.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

